Here is CHIPUKEEZY’s love letter to CAROLINE MUTOKO after quitting Kiss FM

Comedian Chipukeezy whose real name is Vincent Muasya has left Kiss 100 after three years at the Radio Africa owned station.





The diminutive funnyman had co-hosted alongside Caroline Mutoko, Linda Nyangweso, and most recently Jeff Mote.





In a love letter, Chipukeezy said he was moving onto bigger challenges and thanked Caroline Mutoko for giving him a chance and having faith in him.





The former radio queen responded: ‘Awwww. My friend. Fly. Spread your wings and fly. I told you – you’re destined for greatness. Don’t get comfortable. Don’t believe the hype and never, ever arrive.’





