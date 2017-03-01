Here are the identities of the hackers who tried to hack IEBC system to steal data ahead of poll.

Friday March 17, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has for the first time admitted that that its severs were hacked late last year.





Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said the hackers tried to hack the IEBC servers but were not successful because of a secure firewall and other security systems.





“Attempts were made but our systems were not penetrated because of secure firewall and other security measures,” Chebukati told the committee.





Even though Chebukati did not reveal the identities of the hackers, MPs were informed that the hackers were Kenyans working with Russians and Americans.





“We want to know if the allegations that some Russians attempted to access IEBC systems are true,” Bumula MP, Bonface Otsula, asked Chebukati.





Detectives investigating the hacking confirmed that they were zeroing in on key suspects behind the well organized hacking gang working with 2 Russians and an American to develop a code to access IEBC data.





