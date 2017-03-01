Here are 3 Governors who will be re-elected by a landslide in August! New opinion poll reveals

Murang’a Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, is among 3 Governors in Kenya who will be re-elected by a landslide in August, a new research has shown.





The research conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa shows Murang’a Governor will be re-elected with over 48 percent while his rival, Jamleck Kamau, will manage only 34 percent. Little known Samuel Mwangi will get 6 percent while the rest were undecided.





In Bomet County, Isaac Ruto tops with 44 percent followed by Sotik MP, Joyce Laboso, at 32 percent and Julius Kones at 19 percent.





In Siaya County, Senator James Orengo is likely to lose his gubernatorial bid as most respondents prefer Cornel Rasanga at 40 percent.





William Oduol is second with 29 percent and Nicholus Gumbo third with 20 percent. Orengo trails with 20 percent.





The study sampled 350 respondents from Siaya, 660 in Bomet and 500 from Murang’a County.





