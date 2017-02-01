Here are 10 Counties that will determine who becomes President between RAILA and UHURU.

Last month, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the figures of the new registered voters.





Addressing the press, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said they registered 3.7 million new voters falling short of their 6 million target.





With less than 6 months remaining for Kenyans to go to the ballot to choose their next President, the two key political outfits have identified their strongholds and the swing vote Counties.





According to the National Super Alliance (NASA) Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Wajir, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kakamega, Vihiga and Bungoma are the coalition’s strongholds.





Other Counties where NASA is expected to win are Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira Counties.





Jubilee on the other hand has listed its strongholds as Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Murang'a counties.





Other Jubilee strongholds include Kiambu, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Baringo, Laikipia, Nakuru, Kericho and Bomet Counties.





However according to political analysts 10 Counties will determine who will become Kenya’s next President.





The ten counties include Nairobi, Kajiado, Narok, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Samburu, Marsabit, Isiolo and Trans Nzoia.





The Kenyan DAILY POST