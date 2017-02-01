Heartwarming: Watch KIDUM comfort BIG KEV with a song before going for surgery.

Ailing veteran showbiz guru, Kevin Ombajo, better known as Big Kev requested to meet Kidum before going under the knife and the award winning soulful singer honored his request.





Big Kev has had numerous surgeries that have seen the removal of 14 brain tumors but the last operation in October last year left him completely incapacitated and he lost his eyesight.





The Burundian born singer showed up with his guitar and belted out a moving tune to comfort Big Kev ahead of the delicate operation.





Kidum posted on Facebook:





“Big Kev on his bed in Nairobi hospital told his family members that he would want to meet me before he is taken to a surgery ! First was Bruce Odhiambo who told me about a concert in carnivore about raising the funds for our friend Big Kev on this Friday but today Thursday everyone was calling me about the message Big Kev wanted to give me on his hospital bed . I couldn’t hold my tears after he spoke to me. God has spoken to me through him . He requested this song 'Nipe Nguvu'





Watch the video below.



