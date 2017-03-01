He rolls big! PHOTOs of ALEX MUTUKU, one of the notorious hackers recently arrested.Entertainment News 11:54
28 year old Alex Mutuku is among a group of hackers who were recently arrested after being trailed by detectives.
Alex has been hacking into financial institutions and stealing millions.
He has previously been sued by Safaricom and 2 local banks after hacking into their systems.
We have obtained photos of Alex and he seems to be rolling big.
See photos of his pricey sports-bike he has bought using the dirty money.