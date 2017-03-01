He owns top of range vehicles! PHOTOs of a man who conned Mombasa residents millions of money.

Over 3000 residents of Mombasa are counting losses after a man identified as Eugene Argwing Kodhek conned them millions of shillings.





Eugene Argwing Kodhek has been calling himself Yassin Abubakar Elias when carrying out his dirty deals.





He lied to the victims of his con-games that he owned a Sacco identified as Masraf Abubabar Limited, where you save money and take a loan without interest.





They saved their money thinking that it’s was a good deal but he has disappeared with their hard earned cash.





He has closed his office and switched off his phone.





The victims have reported the matter to police but Eugene is yet to be arrested.





He seems to have compromised the cops.





Here are photos of Eugene, the shameless conman.