He has been beating me like a burukenge - DR OFWENEKE’s wife tells it all.

Dr Ofweneke’s wife, Nicah The Queen, has disclosed that she has been suffering in silence under the hands of her abusive husband.





Earlier on, Ofweneke had rubbished claims that he was cheating on his wife and battering her.





He blamed his haters for trying to malign his name but his estranged wife has set the record straight.





Nicah confirmed all is not well through her Instagram page and further said that she has walked out of her abusive marriage.





“ Domestic violence is such a bad thing......I had to walk away.......I had to run......yes I'm a single mum of two and I know God will watch over me and my kids.......” She posted on her Instagram page.

Nicah claims it’s better to remain a single mother than suffer in an abusive marriage.





