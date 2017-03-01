Has RAILA ODINGA sensed defeat in August? See what he said last week on Thursday.

ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, seems to fear facing President Uhuru Kenyatta in August if what he said last Thursday is anything to go by.





Speaking at Capitol Hill, Raila said that IEBC is not prepared to conduct the elections due to the legal timelines and disregard of the law.





“We raised pertinent issues to the IEBC, which if observed, would see the country hold free and fair elections, but the IEBC has dodged them in their reply,” said Raila.





The former Premier said the country cannot hold an election with a “dirty” voters’ register.





“We went to court to stop the tender to supply and deliver ballot papers, election results declaration forms and poll registers, because it should be the last thing to be procured. You cannot print ballot papers and yet you don’t know who the aspirants are,” said Raila.





But in a rejoinder, Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, told Raila to shut up and stop vilifying the IEBC.





Duale said Raila is criticizing IEBC because he has sensed defeat in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST