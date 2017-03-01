Has MIKE SONKO been radicalized? Says he is ready to be jailed by UHURU’s Govt over MRC

Flamboyant Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has indicated that he is ready to be jailed by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, over a case involving Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) Leader, Omar Mwamnwazi.





This follows the mysterious disappearance of Mwamnwazi after Sonko stood surety for him in a case in which he is charged of being in possession of a firearm and several rounds of ammunitions.





The MRC leader has absconded trial since March last year and the court has issued several warrants of arrest against him but he is nowhere to be found.





Sonko appeared in court this week and confessed that he does not know the whereabouts of Mwamnwazi - a move that may see him arrested and jailed.





“I am willing to go to jail as a surety for the MRC. I will stand surety until the case is concluded. However, the High Court had declared MRC a legal entity and therefore they should be released,” Sonko said.





