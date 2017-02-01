GRAND MULLAH: Check out AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI’s new Germany machine (PHOTOs)

City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has splashed grand mullah on a new toy – a Mercedes Benz AMG G63.





The utility car retails at around Ksh14 million before any import duty and other charges so it may have set him back approx Ksh 2om.





The car boasts a twin-turbo-charged 5.5 litre V8 engine capable of 563 horsepower which can go from 0 – 100km/hr in 5.4 seconds.





Award winning journalist and JKL host, Jeff Koinange, is one of the local celebrities who own a similar car.





See the pics below.