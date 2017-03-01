GOOD NEWS to RAILA ODINGA as IEBC awards a tender to one of his friends from France.

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has asked ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to come clean over the controversial single-sourcing of a Sh3.8 billion elections management system to a French firm by the electoral commission.





Speaking in Malindi on Sunday , Duale said the owners of Safran were “close allies” of Mr Odinga, and that the former Prime Minister knows almost everything about the company, including how it first won another tender by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in 2013.





“We know those behind Safran. They are people very close to Odinga allies and we want to tell the IEBC that we are watching them,” said Duale.





On Friday IEBC Chairman , Wafula Chebukati, announced that the commission had resolved to directly procure the elections equipment from Safran, following the cancellation of a previous tender awarded to another French firm, Gemalto SA.





Chebukati said Safran was picked because “it had undertaken to deliver the technology within the statutory timelines” of May 10 this year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST