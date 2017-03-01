Good job Mr. President for flushing out bandits from Kerio Valley – MOI tells UHURU

KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for authorizing an operation that is aimed at flushing out bandits from Kerio Valley.





Over the last one month, bandits from the Pokot community have killed over 10 people in that troubled part of Kenya.





But last Sunday, Uhuru through his deputy, William Ruto, declared the region dangerous and dispatched a contingent of over 2,500 armed personnel to flush the bandits out of the dangerous valley.





Speaking in Embu, Moi commended the efforts by the Government that are aimed at restoring calm and peace in the area.





“The operation to flush out bandits in the larger Rift belt was long overdue and I sincerely thank the President for listening to the cries of our people,” said Moi





Moi however noted that the restoration of the peace initiative by the Government came in late and should have commenced immediately area leaders raised their concerns.





The Kenyan DAILY POST