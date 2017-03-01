GOING VIRAL: This is the video everyone is talking about - You need to watch it.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - Everyday in the jungle, a lion has to outrun the slowest and weakest animal to eat.





Sometimes, the hungry lions are forced to hunt giraffes, whose size and kick make them dangerous prey.





These lionesses had a rough day as their hunting mission ended in failure.





They had set up a trap and chased the humongous giraffe to the trap but the giraffe was too strong and got away.





This was from BBC America’s Planet EarthII shot in the dunes of Namibia.





This will get your heart racing.





Watch the video below.



