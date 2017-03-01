God may never forgive RUTO as he uses his powers to split AIPCA Church - See what he did

Deputy President William Ruto’s presence at the African Independent Pentecostal Church on Sunday split the already divided church further.





The wrangles in the church which have been there for a while now took another turn after the Jubilee Government, through Ruto, appeared to back one of the rival factions.





Ruto attended the enthronement of Julius Njoroge and assured him of the Government’s support, and rubbished the breakaway group led by Fredrick Wang’ombe, who claims to be the legitimate leader of the church after his inauguration in February.





“The Government will work with the bishop and the church so that Christians and Kenyans in general can work together in peace. That is our mission and commitment,” Ruto said.





“The President has sent his greetings. As a Government, we will work together with you and our wish is that you stand united,” he added.





