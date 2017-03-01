God bless UHURU! SGR trains to roar on June 1 to Mombasa from Nairobi - 4 hours only

Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, has said phase one of the Standard Gauge Railway construction is 99 percent complete and will be ready by June 1 .





Addressing journalists last Wednesday, Macharia said tracks have been laid from Mombasa to Nairobi South in readiness for the first run.





The CS said test-runs of locomotives, tracks, signaling and communication facilities is ongoing.





He said construction of 33 stations is also about to be completed, 15 locomotives have been received, while Sh15 billion has been paid out as land compensation.





President Uhuru Kenyatta will be among senior Government officials who will travel from Nairobi to Mombasa using the new train.





He will be accompanied by other Kenyans who are happy with the new railway that will shorten the Nairobi/ Mombasa journey with more than 7 hours.





The SGR project cost Kenya taxpayers Sh 387 billion.





