GLOVES OFF!! UHURU insults JOHO badly after blocking him from attending his event (VIDEO).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has explained why he blocked Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, from attending his event at Mtongwe on Monday.





The father of the nation was launching ferry services in Mtongwe that have stalled for years.





And speaking after launching the project, Uhuru, who was accompanied by his deputy, William Ruto, used harsh words against Joho for trying to gatecrash his event.





“Mwambie Joho asicheze na Mimi, mimi nitamnyorosha (Go tell Joho that I can beat him badly),” Uhuru said.





“Mwambieni mimi si bibi yake ani fuate fuate (tell him that I am not his wife to keep following around),” Uhuru added.





Here is the video



