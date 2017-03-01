Give me NASA ticket, I’m not a warmonger like RAILA - MUDAVADI diarrhoeas & causes tension

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has intensified his campaign for the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket saying he is the best placed man to clinch the ticket.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV’s Cheche, Mudavadi listed some of his credentials that make him the best candidate.





He noted that unlike Raila Odinga and the rest of other candidates, he is firm and not a war-monger or a polarizer - accolades that he urged Kenyans to consider when choosing their leaders in August polls.





He also trashed the popularity that Raila enjoys going by the recent opinion poll, saying good leadership was more than just good ranking by pollsters.





"I am firm in what I do and I am not a polarizer, neither am I abrasive and also advocate for inclusivity,” Mudavadi said.





“We would be asking ourselves, to what extent is there broad acceptability in the country. Is it purely a matter of populism? Or is it something that has evolved and people want to see a different kind of leadership?” He posed





