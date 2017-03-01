GIDEON MOI indirectly reveals who is fanning banditry and killings in Baringo - You know him

Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has named Tiati MP, Asman Kamama, as a person of interest in the ongoing banditry attacks in the region that have left a trail of deaths and suffering in their wake.





Speaking at Bartabwa, Moi called on Kamama to step aside as the National Assembly Security Committee Chairman to pave way for independent investigations in the matter and allow effective security operation in Baringo.





He said if allowed to continue chairing the committee, he will compromise the operation to evict the bandits and illegal herders who are members of his community.





At the same time, the Baringo Senator trashed the allegations that he was opposed to the ongoing disarmament exercise in Baringo terming these claims as propaganda of the highest order.





“What is happening is just propaganda to tarnish my name. Let me put it clear that the bandits should be arrested to restore law and order,” Moi said.





