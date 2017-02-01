GHAI! See the money an Indian mzee is paying PR@ST!TUT3S in Mombasa after sniffing their “Nunus”.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:11
An Indian man who is in his 60s is picking pr@st!tut3s in Mombasa not for s3x but for his strange fantasies.
Apparently, he pays pr@st!tut3s Sh 3,000 to sniff their pr!v@t3 parts.
“He has a very queer habit. He picks the girls but doesn’t have s3x with them. He can go to five different pubs a night, picking different women whom he takes to a local lodge and sniffs them. He pays them around Sh 3,000 for the service.” A local trader who frequents the joint where the Indian man hangs around said.
This is how the story was reported in the Nairobian.
This is just crazy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST