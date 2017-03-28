Game over! NASA committee member leaks name of who they picked as Presidential candidate

Siaya Senator James Orengo has leaked the name of the man that the committee has settled on to be the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot in the August General Election.





Speaking in Mombasa, Orengo, who is a member of the NASA committee tasked with picking its Presidential candidate, revealed that the committee had settled on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to fly the NASA flag.





He said with finality and confidence that Raila will be the one to face Uhuru in August. He noted that as ODM, they will not accept anything less than Raila as NASA flag bearer, saying they will do whatever needs to be done to ensure he clinches the NASA ticket.





This came barely a day after Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka presented his papers to the party headquarters for clearance to contest the Presidency.





The Kenyan DAILY POST