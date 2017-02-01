Game over as RAILA ODINGA now fears UHURU may beat him in August and this is why

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed fears over the August 8th General Election saying things may not go as to the plan.





Addressing the Press at Wilson Airport before leaving for Meru County, Raila criticized the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for its lack of preparedness to manage the August elections.





He said NASA was worried that the Wafula Chebukati-led commission was moving at a snail’s pace to fix the electoral infrastructure that will ensure free, transparent, credible and fair elections.





“We have issues with IEBC executives. We are worried about the state of preparedness for the August elections. The rot is in IEBC executives not the commissioners,” Raila stated.





The former PM challenged IEBC to assure Kenyans that the ICT electoral infrastructure would be put in place in time; otherwise, there would be trouble.





The Kenyan DAILY POST