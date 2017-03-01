GACHAGUA’s village turned into an airstrip as “Big Kahunas” land in choppers for the burial (PHOTOs).

On Monday, Kenyans from all walks of life converged at the residence of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua to pay their last respects to him.





While some drove to Gachagua’s home in their guzzlers, others landed in choppers.





Atleast 18 choppers landed at a nearby primary school as “Big Kahunas” in town availed themselves to pay their last respect to the late Governor.





See photos.