Fulfil all campaign pledges you made in 2013 or don’t come here - MUNYA shocks UHURU/ RUTO

Meru Governor Peter Munya has issued fresh demands to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to gain his support ahead of the August General Election.





Speaking in Imenti, Munya told Uhuru/ Ruto to fulfill all the campaign pledges they made to the people of Meru in 2013 if they want support from the region, failure to which they should forget it.





He asked the Jubilee administration to complete the roads they pledged in 2013 to get residents’ votes.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Senate aspirant, Mugambi Imanyara, who said the pledges must be fulfilled for the Jubilee Government to be assured of votes come August elections.





He said residents had waited for the roads for a long time and questioned why the Jubilee Government was in a hurry to commission the same projects barely months to election.





“You should ask why the stalled projects are being worked on now. These are political roads,” Imanyara told residents.





