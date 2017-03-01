Fresh details of where S£XY JANET MBUGUA is headed to emerge, this was unexpected.

Reports reaching us indicate that Citizen TV anchor, Janet Mbugua, has decided to leave her job as an anchor but her decision to resign has nothing to do with Jeff Koinange’s hefty salary.





According to a well placed source, Janet is headed to the Kenya Red Cross Society where she will be in charge of communications and advocacy at the Red Cross Kenya office based in South C.





“I can confirm that she’s joining Red Cross but clarify that her exit has nothing to do with Jeff (Koinange).” One of her close friends revealed.





It has been reported that Janet left Citizen TV in protest after falling out with the management but it now seems that she willingly left her anchoring job to pursue other interests.





Janet’s exit is a major blow to Citizen TV because she had a huge following.





Her Monday Special bulletin had a huge audience and attracted high paying advertisers.



