FOX apologizes to Kenyans for using Westgate AL SHABAAB attack footage on 24 Legacy.

Fox Studios issued an apology for using CCTV footage of the Westgate Mall attack in the 24 Legacy series.





Kenyans were outraged after the producers of the popular series used the terror attack in Kenyan in September 21, 2013, where 67 people perished to depict an attack in a market in Alexandria, Egypt.





Kenyans on Twitter started the hashtag #SomeoneTellFox, expressing their displeasure and demanding an apology from the giant American broadcaster.





The Kenya Films and Classification board also demanded the video to be pulled down from Youtube terming it repulsive and reckless as it evokes painful memories of the tragic attack.





A spokesman for Fox Studios issued an apology and said the producers “very much regret using it to depict a fictional act of terror on the show.”





Executive producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto said in a statement,





“In episode 4 of 24: Legacy we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi. It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show. We apologize for any pain caused to the victims and their families and are deeply sorry.”





