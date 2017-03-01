Former Kiss 100’s CAROLINE MUTOKO reveals who will be the next Governor of Nairobi

Celebrated radio personality, Caroline Mutoko, has revealed the person who will be the next Nairobi Governor after August 8 polls.





In a video she uploaded online, Mutoko who is currently a senior Manager at Radio Africa said Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has higher chances of being the next city Governor.





Mutoko’s revelations came a day after Sonko went berserk and attacked his rival Peter Kenneth during a live Citizen TV interview, an event that attracted sharp criticism by Kenyans on social media over his misconduct during the show.





"Can Sonko be Governor, oh yes he can, you can even bet on that," Mutoko said.





She said Sonko cannot be dismissed, even though he seemed to have acted silly, mad and drunk during the interview.





"I just want to remind you that the man was on a script he knew exactly what he was doing even when he was dealing and dancing with the Kikuyu issue, the whole Uhuru - Jubilee issue but then made sure he created a nemesis and focus on him (Peter Kenneth),"said Mutoko.





