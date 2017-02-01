Former commission boss disappoints UHURU as he tells CHEBUKATI this about Jubilee

A former official of the defunct Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK), Gabriel Mukele, has advised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to turn down Jubilee’s request to conduct nominations for the party ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking in Kakamega, Mukele, who served as the Vice Chairman of the ECK, told the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC to keep off party nominations for their own good or else they will regret if they give in to Uhuru/ Ruto’s demand to conduct Jubilee nominations.





He warned that the faith Kenyans have in the IEBC could be eroded if the the commission opts to oversee Jubilee primaries as requested by the President and his Deputy.





“The electoral agency’s tray is already full and IEBC cannot afford to conduct party nominations because time is not on their side and their credibility could be put to question,” Mukele said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST