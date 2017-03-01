Forget RAILA ODINGA, I am the only man in NASA who will send UHURU to Gatundu

Monday March 13, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has trashed the latest opinion poll by Infotrak which placed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the most preferred candidate for the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate at 68% against Kalonzo Musyoka’s 13% and his 12%.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi said that the opinion polls were fraudulent and misleading because he is the best placed candidate to fly the NASA flag and not Raila Odinga.





He urged his NASA co-principals to let him face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls because NASA is his own brainchild.





The ANC leader asked the committee charged with crafting the methods to be used in picking the NASA Presidential candidate to consider him for the position owing to his role in the formation of NASA, which is destined to forming the next Government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST