Forget about KALONZO, he is going nowhere let alone joining you in Jubilee - RAILA to UHURU.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, to stop wooing former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to Jubilee because he is firmly in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking to aspirants for various posts from all six Coast Counties at Jubilee hall in Mombasa, Raila told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, that they will wait in vain for National Super Alliance (NASA) to disintegrate.





“There are many rumours that NASA will disintegrate but take it from me that it will never happen. None among the four of us is leaving. Leaving to go where?" Raila posed.





He also said that the Coastal tour was an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) affair and said speculation that Kalonzo was angry with ODM’s rally at Tononoka Grounds are unfounded.





"There was a lot of confusion that we were coming for NASA, but we came only for ODM. We came to meet you the aspirants and to talk to you,” said Raila.





The Kenyan DAILY POST