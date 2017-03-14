Foolish Murang’a MPs wants MWANGI wa IRIA banned from defending his seat as Governor

A section of MPs from Murang’a County now wants the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to ban Governors who have been linked to corruption from contesting in the August 8 th poll.





The MPs led by Jamleck Kamau (Kigumo), Kamande Mwangi (Maragua) and Deputy Governor Gakure Monyo said governors should be held accountable for funds misappropriated during their tenure.





Kamau, who is vying for the gubernatorial seat, said Mwangi cannot be trusted since he ‘only wants re-election to safeguard his loot’.





But in a fast rejoinder, Mwangi said he is ready to face his rivals who he termed as 'silly cry babies'.





Wa Iria who is one of the most transformative Governors in Kenya said his record speaks for itself and expressed confidence that he will be re-elected in August by a landslide.





He also dismissed rumours by his rivals that he will be banned from contesting in August over a corruption related case.





The Kenyan DAILY POST