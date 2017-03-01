FLORENCE KAJUJU warns UHURU that RAILA may beat him if he does this next month

Meru Women Representative, Florence Kajuju, has warned Jubilee leaders to ensure fair nominations or kiss the August polls goodbye.





Speaking yesterday, Kajuju cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, against hand-picking candidates for various seats ahead of the poll.





She noted that many politicians, especially the sitting MPs, are defecting from Jubilee and other major parties to smaller ones because some leaders have preferred candidates.





“Some leaders who think that parties belong to them want to hand-pick candidates without caring if they are popular or not. The situation is dire in Meru and major parties are likely during elections,” Kajuju stated.





Kajuju revealed that she may opt to defend her seat as an Independent candidate if Jubilee will not assure her of free and fair nominations.





