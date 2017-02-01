Flashy lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR exposed for neglecting his own son as he spoils city golddiggers.

Flashy city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has been accused of abandoning his own son, Nicodemus Korir, to languish in poverty as he enjoys life with city gold-diggers.





Recently, the socialite lawyer bragged that he don’t even take time to know the price of fuel, unga and other basic commodities because he has the money.





This is Alai posted after finding out that Kipkorir has neglected his son.





As Donald Kipkorir brags on how much he owns or doesn't care about the poor Kenyans, ask him about his son called Nicodemus Korir whom he has neglected and wallows in poverty and struggles to make ends meet while Donald Kipkorir brags about how much he owns.





The son is a hardworking man getting odd jobs to do after giving up on the father. Find Nicodemus on this link http://bit.ly/2mlKVw5 and ask him if Donald Kipkorir really cares.





People need to have some civility when eking a living. You can't puke on our shoes. Be civil brother. Care for your offspring too.