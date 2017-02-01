First Lady MARGARET KENYATTA caught lying to Kenyans over Beyond Zero Marathon

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta canceled this year’s edition of Beyond Zero Marathon claiming that the initiative has been politicized.





The Beyond Zero Marathon aims to raise funds to help provide mobile clinics in different parts of the country in a bid to reduce infant mortality.





However, with the scandals at the Health Ministry where a reported Ksh 5bn was embezzled and the current health crisis where doctors have been in strike for the last three months, Kenyans feel that they shouldn’t be raising funds to supplement services the Government and the President should be providing.





Early last month, Kenyans took to social media to call for the boycott of the Marathon and the First Lady cancelled this year’s event.





Read the post below by Marcus Olung on how Beyond Zero was a political initiative.