Firebrand MIGUNA MIGUNA unmasks KIDERO and calls him a big thief and looter - VIDEO.

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, has uploaded a video on social media dismissing remarks by Governor Kidero that he doesn’t have a voter’s card.





While appearing on Jeff Koinange Live last Wednesday , Kidero claimed that Miguna is an alien and he doesn’t have a voter’s card.





Kidero’s remarks prompted the Osgoode trained lawyer to record a clip displaying his voting card to Kenyans dismissing Kidero’s claim as ‘pure lies’.





“I heard the biggest cartel yesterday saying that Miguna is not a registered voter in Nairobi. They are panicking because they have realized Miguna is a tsunami that will sweep them in August,” said Kidero.





He said Kidero is a thief and the only thing which he knows is stealing public money.





Here is the video…



