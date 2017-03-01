Finally, NASA agrees on who will face UHURU in August - UHURU will be re-elected by 8 AM.

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has finally identified individuals who will fly the coalition’s presidential flag in the August 8th General Election.





Over the last two months, the NASA steering committee led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has been deliberating on the best combination to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, in August.





Now The Kenya DAILY POST can authoritatively report that the NASA committee has come out with the names of the most preferred candidates to face Uhuru in August.





Though they are yet to announce them formally, we have learnt that ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, will be the NASA presidential candidate while Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, will be his running mate.





Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musala Mudavadi, has been promised the Prime Minister’s position if NASA forms the next Government.





If NASA wins the election, the country will go for a referendum after 200 days to create the Prime Minister’s positions and two seats of Deputy Prime Ministers.





NASA leaders are expected to make the announcement soon.





The Kenyan DAILY POST