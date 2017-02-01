EXPOSED: This is how the wife of a controversial ex-MP was busted selling drugs in Nairobi.

An undercover detective has divulged details how he busted Nairobi businesswoman and wife of former MP, Joyce Akinyi, trafficking drugs.





Mr. Humphrey Mwenda narrated before a Kibera Court how he and colleagues arrested Ms Akinyi, wife of former Budalangi MP, Raphael Wanjala, trafficking drugs in Nairobi two years ago.





Ms Akinyi was arrested on March 25, 2015 at her Deep West Club in Nairobi West where detectives were led by a suspect, Alex Otieno, who delivered a package containing narcotics.





Mr Mwenda said:





“Mr Otieno led us to a house where we recovered a bag containing a white substance we suspected to be narcotics. Further search revealed that Mr Otieno had concealed sachets containing a white substance in his socks.





“During cross-examination, Mr Otieno revealed that the house belonged to Mr Kelvin Oduor and the rent was paid by a Ms Risper Auma.





“He told us that Risper had called requesting him to deliver the substance he had hidden in his socks to a person at Deep West.”





“We called officers from Anti- Narcotics Unit. As we waited for them, our team split into two. Two colleagues went with Mr Otieno to arrest Mr Oduor and Risper, while I and another officer remained to secure the house, a servant quarter,”





“Mr Oduor and Risper were arrested and taken to the house.”





“We noticed that Mr Otieno was constantly communicating on his phone. We asked him who he was communicating with and he told us Joyce Akinyi was requesting the substance he had in his socks. She was at her Deep West Resort,”





Mr Mwenda and a Corporal Cheruiyot then accompanied Mr Otieno to Deep West where they found Ms Akinyi in a salon.





She was seized after receiving the substance from Mr Otieno.





The court heard that detectives recovered more drugs wrapped in white and black polythene paper in her bag.





The four suspects are jointly charged with trafficking heroin valued at Sh4.2 million.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.