EXPOSED! See what this S3XU@LLY starved man is doing to women along Moi Avenue (PHOTO)

Hi Alai





I was walking along moi avenue today just outside sports house someone pinched my arm as he rushed past me. I turned thinking he knows me only to see him also turn and keep walking. I stood wondering what's wrong with him. Then I turned my phone camera on and started following him.





A friend had confided about a similar incident along the same street.





Only that for her the man touched her privates as he passed by. It's so bad and I believe that this is what Busia women rep meant to curb with her Bill. Anyway back to our man. He noticed I was behind him and started walking faster.





I kept moving and when directly behind him he turned and I took his photo right on time. Let everyone know this idiot and action taken he should be arrested. He had no right to pinch me. Just because I'm a woman walking in town alone.





Please Alai Anika huyu mtu. U are a husband and a father to daughters help protect women in Kenya. Thank.