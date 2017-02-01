EXPOSED: Rift Valley leaders reveal RUTO’s hand in Baringo banditry attacks and cattle rustling

Deputy President William Ruto has been linked to the ongoing banditry attacks in West Pokot and Baringo Counties and the cattle rustling menace in the region.





This is after leaders in the region accused him of taking sides with the bandits and the cattle rustlers.





Led by West Pokot Senator, John Lonyangapuo, and Baringo politicians, the leaders asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help bring peace in the region because Ruto cannot be trusted.





They alleged that the Government, through the Deputy President, was arming one community, leaving the others vulnerable to retaliatory attacks.





“In the interest of peace in this particular region, we state that the impending security operation targeting only one community is in bad taste and should be suspended to give room for dialogue,” said Lonyangapuo.





“We don’t believe that Ruto is neutral in this matter and appeal to Uhuru to intervene,” he added.





