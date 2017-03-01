Expose on how MAINA KAGENI is being used to con gullible Kenyans millions.

Classic 105 presenter, Maina Kageni, is being used by rogue land estate companies to con Kenyans their hard earned cash.





The greenhouse projects and land deals you hear him advertise on his morning show are fishy.





Here’s a victim of Maina Kageni’s fishy deals revealing how he was conned his hard earned cash.





I would like to bring some issue regarding PRC to your attention. Kindly do not disclose my name.





Those of us who have fallen in love with Maina kageni's voice especially when advertising real estate business.



You will remember some time last year, he advertised sale of land and a green house in mbuni isinya. The project owner was PRC . Both the green house and the land were going for 950k. The annual return promised was 600K. The first payment was to come th rough in Dec of last year and the next one after 6months.





This was definately a very good deal and we immediately paid the 950k. Now the story has changed.





1. The planting hasn't been Done up to this moment.



2. The title deed hasn't been issued



3. The promised return has changed from 600K to 200K p.a. (not guaranteed)



4. There is no committment on when to expect the first payment.





I kindly request that you warn, those planning to invest with PRC.





They are cons.