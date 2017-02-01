Ex-Mungiki leader, MAINA NJENGA, regrets dumping RAILA for UHURU as this happens

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has threatened to sack over 30 chiefs from Laikipia for visiting the home of former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, who has declared interest in vying for the Laikipia Senatorship on a Jubilee Party ticket.





Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery’s office has written to the chiefs, asking them to show cause why they should not face a sack for engaging in political activities against the law.





The letter says the chiefs are public servants who should not engage in any political activities.





“It has been stated clear that all public servants should not take a side in the elections and should always support the Government agenda. You are hereby directed to show cause why you should not be disciplined or relieved of your duties for attending a political meeting hosted by an aspirant," the letter stated.





Maina Njenga defected from Raila Odinga’s ODM to join Uhuru’s Jubilee, but as it stands, he may be regretting his move.





The Kenyan DAILY POST