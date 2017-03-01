Even KIKUYUs and KALENJINs are suffering because of UHURU/ RUTO’s thievery - RAILA

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has said corruption inside the Jubilee Government has negatively affected all the 42 Kenyan tribes including President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kikuyu tribe.





In a statement to Kenyans , Raila said that the nation has reached unprecedented levels of corruption that has made the life of the common Mwananchi tougher.





“The cost of living is high for all Kenyans, insecurity is unprecedented for all Kenyans, corruption is hurting all Kenyans. The Kikuyu or Meru or Embu or Kalenjin are not paying lower prices for unga, bus fare, house rent because they voted Jubilee,” said Raila.





He further reminded the electorate that Kenya does not belong to him, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula or Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.





He said Kenya belongs to all Kenyans and not Kikuyus and Kalenjins who think they are superior to other Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST