End of the road for WAIGURU as Jubilee top guns abandon her to support rival! Her career is over

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, has suffered a career threatening blow in her bid to clinch the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat.





This is after her campaign coordinators and Jubilee top guns abandoned her in support of her rival, Joseph Ndathi, who is the incumbent.





Led by former Ndia Parliamentary aspirant, Josphat Mwangi, Waiguru’s coordinators numbering more than 300 in the County ditched her campaign trail for Ndathi’s.





They accused Waiguru of showing no efforts to winning the seat besides handling them rudely.





“We have now resolved to throw our weight behind Ndathi who will be defending his seat on a Jubilee ticket. We are totally fed up with Waiguru,” said Mwangi.





“She does not answer our phone calls or facilitate us to do campaigns. Again, Waiguru does not even greet the voters. She just waves at a distance as she drives her Limousine,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST