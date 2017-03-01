DRY SPELL NI MBAYA! See what this Nairobi traffic cop did to a 15 yr old girl.

A cop attached to Industrial Area Police Station (traffic section) has landed in trouble after he s3xually harassed a 15 year old girl.





Moses Kiminyi, 51, is accused of touching the minor’s buttocks.





According to police records, he lured the girl to his house with biscuits after he found her playing outside with other kids.





He then took her to his house where he committed the offence.





The randy cop took a torch and started examining her bare derriere and once he was done, he sent her away.





The girl reported the matter to her mother who then went to the police.





The cop was released on a bond of Sh 200,000 after he denied the charges and blamed his colleagues for fabricating the lies.





The case will continue in June.





Here’s the photo of the cop.