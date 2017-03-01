Driver Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Driver

Department: Finance and Administration

Reporting: Office Administrator

Supervises: None

Contractual Duration : One year renewable contract, which is subject to performance and funding

Target Group : National, regional and international level grants makers and development partners.

Location: Nairobi

Overall Purpose

The purpose of this position is to provide driving and administrative services to staff that contribute to the fulfillment of the mandate of Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The driver will be responsible and accountable to the Office Administrator for developing and implementing responsive strategies and systems for providing driving, mechanical and administrative services with due regard to market price, cost, quality and speed of delivery as well as economy of operations.

This involves provision of safe and efficient transport services, maintenance of motor vehicles, cost-effective purchase of quality motor vehicle parts, fuel and motor vehicle services, while ensuring that all KHRC’s finance and procurement policies and strategies are followed and donor compliance is maintained.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Driving

· Undertake the driving of KHRC staff to meetings, field research or workshops within and outside Nairobi

· Meets the KHRC Chairperson and Board Members at the airport and drive them to and from various destinations as advised.

· Ensure day-to-day maintenance of the organization vehicles, check oil, water, battery, brakes, tyres etc and perform minor repairs and arranges for other major repairs.

· Ensure cleanliness and good maintenance of all the KHRC vehicles, including timely servicing of vehicles based on service schedule

· Maintain up to date vehicle records on mileage, faults, maintenance, repairs, fuel purchases, incident reports and accident reports

· Ensure that the necessary steps required by rules and regulations are taken in case of accidents, including filing the necessary reports with the police

· Requisition supplies and materials necessary for the efficient running of the motor vehicle.

· Ensure all vehicles have valid road and insurance licenses, including renewal of the AA motor vehicle cover

· Ensure availability and safety of all the required motor vehicle documents and equipment including hazard triangle, spare wheel, first aid kit, tool box, towing cables, jumper cables and any other necessary parts in the vehicle.

· Ensure safety of all organization vehicles by undertaking all safety measures including steering locks, alarms, locking doors and windows when not in use, parking in safe spots and putting all items in the trunk to avoid unnecessary break-ins.

Administrative

· Undertake external deliveries of mail, documents and other deliveries as and when required.

· Collect mails, cheques and documents from various destinations and deliver them to the organization

Required Qualifications and Job Competencies

· 3 years and above vehicle driving experience with no track record of accidents

· Must possess a BCE class driving license and any other license required by the National Transport & Safety Authority (NTSA)

· Must have a valid certificate of good conduct

· Certificate in automotive/mechanical engineering will be an added advantage

· Must have good vision and map reading skills

· Ability to read and write is a must

· Must have good communication skills

· Be familiar with the various routes in Nairobi and other environs

· Ability to use discretion, initiative and good judgment in planning and scheduling routes

· Demonstrate professional competence and mastery of subject matter, is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observes deadlines and remains calm in stressful situations.

· Perform any other duties as assigned

If you believe you fit the profile, submit your application and CV detailing your suitability for the post and include daytime telephone contacts and three referees, preferably your current or previous line managers to vacancies@khrc.or.ke quoting the title of the position you are applying for in the subject line.

The closing date for this position is on 24th March 2017