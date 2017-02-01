DRAMA! SONKO’s daughter reveals why she dumped her politician boyfriend like rotten cabbage.

Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has finally cleared the air on her flopped affair with youthful Mathioya Parliamentary aspirant, Ben Gatu.





Apparently, Saumu is heavily pregnant with Ben’s child but they no longer see each other eye to eye.





She claims that she dumped Ben because he has been cheating on her.





According to Saumu, Ben has been sleeping around with daughters of other politicians for his self-interests.





She realized her worth before it was too late.





This is what she posted on Instagram to confirm that her affair with Ben has hit a snag.





I'm tired of waking up every morning getting different stories about me on this cheap blogs.





Just to clear the air I was never married in the first place.Im just a woman who realized my worth before it was too late .yes we broke up .Im just too young to go through such bullshit of a man moving from one politician's daughter to another for his selfish benefits.I wonder what all of you get by writing all this nonsense.Nexttime I see bs about me I will definitely take it to court.if there is anything that needs to be clarified call my number