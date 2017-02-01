Drama as woman disrupts Tanzania President MAGUFULI’s rally and makes a request! VIDEO

A middle aged woman interrupted Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli at a public rally when she stepped up with a placard demanding justice.





The woman claimed that she has been frustrated by corrupt members of the judiciary and police from inheriting property left by her deceased husband in 2012.





While security tried to block her, the President allowed her to speak and after listening to her, he ordered all those involved to dispense justice swiftly.





Watch the video below.



