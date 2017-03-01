Don’t pay striking lecturers even a cent from last month’s salary - MATIANGI tells universities.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, wrote a memo to all public universities ordering them not to pay over 9,000 striking lecturers.





The memo which was issued last Tuesday instructed public universities not to disburse any monies to the accounts of striking dons.





“The action will include withholding February and subsequent salaries to any striking staff,” the memo stated.





Moi University and the University of Nairobi have already issued warnings to their lecturers to either go back to work or face disciplinary action.





“All members of teaching staff are expected to report for duty on Tuesday, March 7, failure to which disciplinary action will be carried out at an individual level,” read a memo by Moi University Vice-Chancellor, Laban Ayiro.





University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor, Prof Mbithi, has ordered striking lecturers to return to work or face the sack.





The Kenyan DAILY POST