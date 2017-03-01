Don’t bring your stupidity of intimidating people here - KISIIs warn UHURU ahead of visit

Thursday March 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been warned to hold his tongue and address people with decorum during his visit to the Gusii region early next week.





Speaking during a press conference, Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, Timothy Bosire, warned Uhuru to respect the leaders in the region and not repeat what he did to Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and his Mombasa counterpart, Ali Hassan Joho, where he literally intimidated and harassed them in public.





The fiery legislator, who is also the national Treasurer of the ODM party, said Kisiis will not take Uhuru’s outbursts lightly.





Bosire made it clear that Kisiis were not Turkanas or the people of Coast to take Uhuru’s insults lying down; they will not allow anyone, not even the President, to intimidate and harass them, let alone their leaders.





“I want to warn Uhuru to be very careful with what he says in Kisii. The locals will not take any intimidation or harassment from him,” Bosire stated.





