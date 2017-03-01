DONALD TRUMP will talk to our President, UHURU KENYATTA, at 6.15PM this evening

President Uhuru Kenyatta is today expected to have a telephone conversation with United States President Donald J Trump.





According to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Trump will speak with Uhuru at 6.15 pm Kenyan time.





This phone call with be the first between the two leaders since Trump took office on January 20 .





Word has it that the phone call will last 30 minutes, and after the call, Trump will proceed to receive his daily intelligence briefing.





The two leaders will speak about the ongoing drought that was recently declared a national disaster, Somalia and regional security.





Last month, Trump made a round of calls to various African leaders including Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa’s Jacob Zuma.





Uhuru now will be the third African President to speak with the US strongman.

